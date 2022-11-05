UrduPoint.com

Pro-Bolsonaro Protests Dwindle As Brazil Handover Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Pro-Bolsonaro protests dwindle as Brazil handover starts

Sao Paulo, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Brazilian police said Friday they have nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since his election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro supporters reacted furiously to Lula's narrow victory Sunday, blocking highways with cars, trucks, and tractors and camping out at army bases to demand a military intervention to keep the defeated incumbent in power.

"All Federal highways are now free of roadblocks," though 11 partial closures remain in four of Brazil's 27 states, federal highway police said in a statement.

The blockades had threatened to cause havoc in Latin America's biggest economy, but have diminished since Bolsonaro urged supporters Wednesday to "unblock the roads."Police have broken up a total of 966 roadblocks, they said.

