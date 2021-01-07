UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Brexit Lobby Group Migrates Its Website To Europe

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

Pro-Brexit lobby group migrates its website to Europe

Dublin, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU has migrated the registered office of its website to Ireland to maintain a European internet address, an organisation official said Thursday.

Leave.EU was the largest unofficial pro-Brexit lobby group in the 2016 referendum on Britain's EU membership.

Founder Arron Banks ran the group with Andy Wigmore -- two self-styled "bad boys of Brexit" who ran a firebrand campaign convincing Britain to sever ties with the bloc.

In an email to AFP, Wigmore confirmed Irish media reports the organisation has now shifted the registered office of its site to Waterford, a city on EU member Ireland's southeast coast.

Britain officially left the EU last year. However, relations were frozen until the start of 2021, when a new deal began to govern relations between London and Brussels.

Belgium-headquartered internet domain registry EURid manages the ".eu" web suffix by appointment of the European Commission.

They warned British site managers using ".eu" addresses that as of January 1 "their domain name is no longer compliant with the .eu regulatory framework" and would be suspended.

Managers could retain the address by "indicating a legally established entity in one of the eligible Union Member States", a notice to website managers said.

Related Topics

Internet Brussels London Waterford Ireland SITE Brexit January 2016 Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

41 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.