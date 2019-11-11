UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Europe President Iohannis Leading In Romania Vote: Exit Polls

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Pro-Europe President Iohannis leading in Romania vote: exit polls

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Romania's pro-Europe President Klaus Iohannis has taken a big lead in the first round of the country's presidential election on Sunday, according to two exit polls.

The exit polls, issued shortly after voting ended at 1900 GMT, show Iohannis with 39 percent of the vote, and indicate he will likely face former Social Democrat prime minister Viorica Dancila on 22.5 percent in the second round of the election.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Lead Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International&#039;s water project ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.