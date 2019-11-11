Pro-Europe President Iohannis leading in Romania vote: exit polls

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Romania's pro-Europe President Klaus Iohannis has taken a big lead in the first round of the country's presidential election on Sunday, according to two exit polls.

The exit polls, issued shortly after voting ended at 1900 GMT, show Iohannis with 39 percent of the vote, and indicate he will likely face former Social Democrat prime minister Viorica Dancila on 22.5 percent in the second round of the election.