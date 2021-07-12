Pro-European party leads in Moldova election: partial results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu's centre-right Action and Solidarity (PAS) party was leading Sunday in a snap parliamentary vote, according to official partial results.

The party had won more than 44 percent of the votes against nearly 33 percent for the block of socialists and Communists led by pro-Russia former president Igor Dodon, with more than 40 percent of the ballots counted, the electoral commission said.