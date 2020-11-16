Pro-European Sandu projected to win Moldova presidency

Chisinau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pro-European Maia Sandu was projected to win the second round of Moldova's presidential election with more than 99 percent of the vote counted late Sunday.

The official result will not be announced until Monday but Sandu, who has promised to fight corruption, was leading with 57 percent to incumbent and pro-Russian president Igor Dodon's 43 percent, according to figures published on the Moldovan Central Election Commission website.