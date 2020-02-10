UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-government Arab Militant Leader Killed In Mali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Pro-government Arab militant leader killed in Mali

Bamako, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A senior officer in a pro-government group was gunned down in northern Mali on Sunday, officials said, casting a shadow over efforts to reassert state control over the strife-torn north.

The killing comes as Mali's army is due to redeploy to several cities in the north of the West African country, after rebels captured much of the vast semi-arid area in 2012.

Two unidentified assailants on a motorbike killed Yoro Ould Daha near Tamkoukat, in the north, said Moulaye Abdallah Haidara, the permanent secretary of the pro-government Arab Movement of Azawad (MAA).

Daha was the chief of staff of a branch of the MAA allied to the government in Bamako, according to officials, and was involved in implementing a peace deal between Mali and some rebel groups struck in 2015.

Among other things, the pact provided for former rebels joining the army, which would eventually return north.

Militants overtook the anti-government rebellion in 2012, and have since spread the conflict to central Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Despite the presence of foreign troops, the government has been struggling to contain the jihadist insurgency, which has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians.

Related Topics

Army Mali Yoro Bamako Burkina Faso Niger Sunday 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

10 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

10 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

11 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

11 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.