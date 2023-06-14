UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pro Khalistan Group to screen Anti Modi BBC documentary on June 21 In Congressional Office At Capitol Hill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A day before Indian PM Modi's scheduled address to the US Congress, pro Khalistan group have invited lawmakers, Think Tanks and Human Rights bodies to a screening of BBC Documentary "India: The Modi Question" in an event organized at Cannon House Office Building on the Capitol Hill on June 21.

According to a message received, announcing the screening of BBC documentary, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a New York based lawyer and General Counsel to "SFJ" (Sikhs For Justice), the pro Khalistan secessionist group promoting the screening event stated that "the event at the Congressional Office Building is aimed at highlighting Modi's culpability in the gross human rights violations - from 2002 massacre of Muslims to the ongoing unabated religious persecution and suppression of political dissent specially of the Sikh people of Punjab under PM Modi".

SFJ has also launched an email campaign urging the Members of the US Congress to Question Modi as to "WHY: Indian Constitution Declares Sikh Religion as part of Hindu Religion?; and India labels Khalistan Referendum as "Terrorism"?Email campaign is being run through a dedicated portal (www.EmailUScongress.US)which facilitates the American Sikhs to send emails to the US lawmakers.

