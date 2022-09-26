UrduPoint.com

Pro-Kremlin Businessman Confirms He Founded Wagner Mercenary Group

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Pro-Kremlin businessman confirms he founded Wagner mercenary group

Moscow, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Monday he had founded the Wagner mercenary group and confirmed its deployment to countries in Latin America and Africa.

Prigozhin said in a statement from his company that he founded the group in order to send fighters to Ukraine's Donbas region in 2014: "From that moment, on May 1, 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later acquired the name BTG Wagner".

Prigozhin, dubbed "Putin's chef" because of his Kremlin catering contracts, has previously denied links with Wagner.

"I myself cleaned the old weapons, figured out bulletproof vests and found specialists who could help me with this," Prigozhin added.

"These guys, heroes who defended the Syrian people, other people of Arab countries, destitute Africans and Latin Americans have become the pillars of our motherland," he said.

Prigozhin, 61, has been hit with EU and US sanctions.

For years, the Wagner group has been suspected of playing a role in realising Moscow's overseas ambitions with the Kremlin denying any links.

