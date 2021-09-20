UrduPoint.com

Pro-Kremlin Party Leading Vote With 38.7%: Early Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Pro-Kremlin party leading vote with 38.7%: early results

Moscow, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party was leading in a parliamentary election, according to first results announced just after polling stations closed Sunday.

With just under nine percent of votes counted, United Russia had received 38.75 percent of ballots cast, followed by the Communists with 25.06 percent, the election commission said.

