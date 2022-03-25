Pro-Russian separatist leader arrives in Mariupol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The leader of one of the pro-Russian separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine announced on Thursday he had arrived in the besieged city of Mariupol to check the distribution of humanitarian aid to civilians.

Ukraine says nearly 100,000 people are trapped without food, water or power in the southeastern city and enduring fierce shelling by Russian forces.

A video shared by the "information ministry" of the separatist stronghold of Donetsk showed Denis Pushilin visiting a humanitarian aid centre managed by the Russian army with dozens of civilians receiving food.

According to separatist media, Pushilin was joined by a senior official from the Russian parliament, Andrey Turchak, and a Russian MP, Dmitry Sablin.

"Denis Pushilin and his Russian guests checked the work of the humanitarian aid centre for the residents of Mariupol, organised by the United Russia political party" of President Vladimir Putin, the separatist website DNR online reported.

"People received bread, water and staple products, medical help, a field kitchen and generators to charge phones," the site added.

Earlier on Thursday, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said forces from his Russian region had taken control of the city hall in Ukraine's besieged southeastern port of Mariupol.

It was not possible to immediately confirm the announcement independently.