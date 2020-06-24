UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Probe Demanded Over Latino Police Shooting Death In Los Angeles

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Probe demanded over Latino police shooting death in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Los Angeles officials demanded an independent probe into the death of a young Latino security guard, whose shooting by police has fueled more protests against police brutality and racism.

Andres Guardado, 18, was killed last week after a deputy fired multiple gunshots in Gardena, Los Angeles County.

Police say Guardado was shot when he fled from an auto repair shop after he "produced a handgun." Guardado's death came during a period of nationwide demonstrations that began with the death in police custody of an African American man, George Floyd, in Minnesota last month.

Los Angeles County's board of supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a motion for a "robust and independent investigation to ensure the truth is uncovered and justice is served." A day earlier, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva had committed to "transparency," asking the state's attorney general to monitor an internal probe.

But introducing the motion for an independent inquiry, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas wrote there was a "trend" for the sheriff's department to not cooperate in independent investigations.

According to the sheriff's department, officers were on a routine patrol last Thursday when they approached Guardado and saw he had a gun.

Guardado's weapon was an unregistered, illegal hunting device, it said.

No video footage of the incident has emerged, and autopsy results have not yet been disclosed for "security" reasons, angering family members who allege Guardado was shot in the back.

"I feel like I'm dead inside," said Elisa Guardado, his mother.

Hundreds of people have gathered to protest Guardado's death in recent days. A march on Sunday was dispersed by police using pepper spray and rubber bullets.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Young Los Angeles Man Villanueva Angeles George March Sunday Family From Weapon

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

15 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.