Probe opened into suspected Tour de France doping: prosecutors

Marseille, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A preliminary investigation into suspected doping at this year's Tour de France has been opened, prosecutors told AFP on Monday.

The probe was opened by prosecutors in Marseille amid the "discovery of many health products including drugs... and above all a method that can be qualified as doping".

According to details provided to AFP by a source familiar with the matter, a search was conducted on riders from the Arkea-Samsic team, including Dayer Quintana, brother and teammate of former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner Nairo Quintana, and members of the medical team.

French media report that the search was carried out on Wednesday.

Arkea-Samsic leader Nairo Quintana finished the Tour in 17th place, more than an hour behind the winner Tadej Pogacar.