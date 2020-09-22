UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Probe Opened Into Suspected Tour De France Doping: Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Probe opened into suspected Tour de France doping: prosecutors

Marseille, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A preliminary investigation into suspected doping at this year's Tour de France has been opened, prosecutors told AFP on Monday.

The probe was opened by prosecutors in Marseille amid the "discovery of many health products including drugs... and above all a method that can be qualified as doping".

According to details provided to AFP by a source familiar with the matter, a search was conducted on riders from the Arkea-Samsic team, including Dayer Quintana, brother and teammate of former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner Nairo Quintana, and members of the medical team.

French media report that the search was carried out on Wednesday.

Arkea-Samsic leader Nairo Quintana finished the Tour in 17th place, more than an hour behind the winner Tadej Pogacar.

Related Topics

Drugs France Marseille Media All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

3 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

1 hour ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

1 hour ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

1 hour ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.