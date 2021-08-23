Probe opened into violence that led to abandonment of Nice-Marseille game

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Local authorities in Nice on Monday opened an investigation into the ugly incidents which led to the abandonment of the weekend Ligue 1 match between the home side and Marseille, while politicians in France called for punishments to be handed out to those responsible.

The public prosecutor in the southern city confirmed it had begun a probe but said no arrests had been made after Nice supporters invaded the pitch and angrily confronted Marseille's Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before a brawl broke out involving players and spectators.

The French league (LFP) released a short statement saying it had summoned the two clubs to a hearing on Wednesday.

"The LFP strongly condemns the violence which occurred in the match between Nice and Marseille," it said.

The hosts were leading the Mediterranean derby 1-0 through a Kasper Dolberg goal when the game was interrupted in the 75th minute at the Allianz Riviera as Payet fell to the ground after being struck by a bottle as he went across to take a corner.

Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd as team-mates came across to remonstrate with Nice fans behind the goal.

Some supporters streamed onto the pitch and a melee ensued involving players, staff, fans and stewards. Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli had to be restrained by members of his own staff.

The match was halted for over an hour and finally abandoned just before midnight local time after Marseille refused to return to the pitch.

In farcical scenes, the Nice players came back out and the referee placed the ball by the corner flag where the game had been stopped, before blowing his whistle.

The league said it aligned itself with local authorities who wanted to restart the game "to guarantee public order".

"The league wanted the match to restart. We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume because the safety of our players was not guaranteed," Longoria said, adding the referee "was with us" and decided to stop the game.