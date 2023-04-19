Probe under way after Beijing hospital fire kills 21

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :An investigation was under way Wednesday after a fire ripped through a hospital in China's capital Beijing, killing 21 people, state media reported.

Emergency response teams first received word just before 1 pm (0500 GMT) Tuesday that a fire had broken out at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the capital city's Fengtai District, the Communist Party-run Beijing Daily said.

The fire was extinguished about half an hour later and rescue efforts continued for another two hours, by which time 71 patients had been evacuated.

Social media users posted unverified videos on Tuesday of people sitting on external air conditioning units, while others clinging to ropes jumped from the building.

The death toll stood at 21 as of Wednesday morning, the newspaper said.