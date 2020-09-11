UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proctor And Gamble To Expand Investment In Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Proctor and Gamble to expand investment in Turkey

TURKEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :International health, beauty, and cleaning giant Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) plans to expand its investments in Turkey while taking steps towards indigenization, the country's industry and technology minister said on Friday.

"P&G has a goal of purchasing materials worth $30 million from Turkish companies," Mustafa Varank said during his visit to the company's plant in Kocaeli in the northwestern Marmara region. "If their plan is carried through by 2023, it will also help narrow our current account deficit," Varank added.

Pointing to how demand for hygiene and cleaning products boomed after the onset of the corona-virus pandemic, Varank said P&G procured some chemicals from Turkish producers as the virus caused supply chain disruptions.

The company aims its exports from Turkey to hit $120 million this year, he said.

Tankut Turnaoglu, P&G's general manager for Turkey, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, stressed that the company has been operating in Turkey for 33 years. "We made investments worth $238 million in the last decade in Turkey," Turnaoglu said.

He underlined that the company saw a 20% year-on-year rise in exports in the first seven months of this year, while hitting its highest export figure in 33 years this March and April.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Turkey Company Visit March April From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Russia, China See Attempts to Put ASEAN Members at ..

5 minutes ago

PACRA assigns AA+ for long, A1+ ratings for short ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus president to visit Russia on Monday: Kreml ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Regrets Cancellation of Joint Inspection i ..

7 minutes ago

Lawyer of Belarusian Opposition Figure Znak Appeal ..

7 minutes ago

Senate Water Body seeks agreement's copy to set up ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.