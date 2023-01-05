Producer prices up over 27% in both eurozone, EU in November

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Producer prices were up by 27.1% in the euro area and 27.4% in the EU year-on-year in November, according to Eurostat data released on Thursday.

The prices were also down by 0.

9% in both the eurozone and EU in November on a monthly basis.

On an annual basis, industrial producer prices in the energy sector jumped by 55.7% in the euro area and 56% in the EU.

Among member states, Hungary posted the highest increase in producer prices with 63.5%, followed by Latvia (51.2%) and Romania (44.8%).