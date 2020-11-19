Production of impactful dramas stressed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistani Actress and Model Sehar Shah has stressed the need for producing logical and purposeful dramas or documentaries like 'Ertugal', a Turkish historical series, for reviving the industry besides providing quality recreation so that it can make a positive impact on the society.

She said that Turkey had produced an historical series 'Ertugal' which was on-air even in Pakistan and being most popular among the people.

In the past, Pakistani industry presented dramas which were based on real issues and topics like, Kashmir, child molestation she said and added but unfortunately now a days, Pakistani dramas had only presented the stories which were to some extent against the societal norms and values.

Sehar Shah expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

She said that her drama series "Crime Control" was on-aired these days in which the viewers could watch her in a character of police officer.

She said that everyone needed change in the life, so she would also play different characters with good moral stories to get hand on experience of performing and exploring the versatile roles.

She said that "I started my career with modeling and now working in different projects", adding that it was very difficult to manage both personal and professional life.

She said that Pakistan Television (ptv) offered a character to her in a programme "Mera Phool Mera Watan" on the occasion of the independence day, that was appreciated by the viewers, adding that she had also performed a character of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a show- 'Democracy' on a private news channel which was also very hit show.

The actress said that Pakistani dramas culture had been changed, now days, family members could not see the dramas together due to its storyline, adding that current dramas culture were not fruitful for the young generation as these did not carry any lesson or inspiration to them.

Regarding a social media application 'Tick Tock', she said that there was no thoughtful content available on this application but the youth were inspired by it due to changing trends.

Due to COVID-19, many projects were shutdown in showbiz industry and many artists were jobless so it was needed to take measures for the welfare and financial support of the artists, she suggested.

She said that Pakistani industry was versatile with the changing viewers' watching trend from a typical Punjabi movies to well known movies like "Khuda k Liye, Bol, Punjab Nahi Jaon Gi", adding that showbiz industry needed more educated artist which could further add to the ideas and content for providing healthy recreational opportunity to the people.