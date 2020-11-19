UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Of Impactful Dramas Stressed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Production of impactful dramas stressed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistani Actress and Model Sehar Shah has stressed the need for producing logical and purposeful dramas or documentaries like 'Ertugal', a Turkish historical series, for reviving the industry besides providing quality recreation so that it can make a positive impact on the society.

She said that Turkey had produced an historical series 'Ertugal' which was on-air even in Pakistan and being most popular among the people.

In the past, Pakistani industry presented dramas which were based on real issues and topics like, Kashmir, child molestation she said and added but unfortunately now a days, Pakistani dramas had only presented the stories which were to some extent against the societal norms and values.

Sehar Shah expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

She said that her drama series "Crime Control" was on-aired these days in which the viewers could watch her in a character of police officer.

She said that everyone needed change in the life, so she would also play different characters with good moral stories to get hand on experience of performing and exploring the versatile roles.

She said that "I started my career with modeling and now working in different projects", adding that it was very difficult to manage both personal and professional life.

She said that Pakistan Television (ptv) offered a character to her in a programme "Mera Phool Mera Watan" on the occasion of the independence day, that was appreciated by the viewers, adding that she had also performed a character of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a show- 'Democracy' on a private news channel which was also very hit show.

The actress said that Pakistani dramas culture had been changed, now days, family members could not see the dramas together due to its storyline, adding that current dramas culture were not fruitful for the young generation as these did not carry any lesson or inspiration to them.

Regarding a social media application 'Tick Tock', she said that there was no thoughtful content available on this application but the youth were inspired by it due to changing trends.

Due to COVID-19, many projects were shutdown in showbiz industry and many artists were jobless so it was needed to take measures for the welfare and financial support of the artists, she suggested.

She said that Pakistani industry was versatile with the changing viewers' watching trend from a typical Punjabi movies to well known movies like "Khuda k Liye, Bol, Punjab Nahi Jaon Gi", adding that showbiz industry needed more educated artist which could further add to the ideas and content for providing healthy recreational opportunity to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Film And Movies Punjab Showbiz Turkey Democracy Social Media Young Bol Independence Moral Muslim Family From Industry PTV

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

2 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

16 minutes ago

Lavrov, Iraqi Foreign Minister to Hold Talks on Mi ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul holds webinar marking 40th an ..

36 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Urges G20 to Demand Accountability ..

6 minutes ago

Iota leaves 38 dead after tearing through Central ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.