Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman To Receive 'International Science And Technology Cooperation Award' Of China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman to receive 'International Science and Technology Cooperation Award' of China

BEIJING, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Renowned scientist Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman will be conferred upon the highest scientific award of China by the President of China at Great Peoples Hall in Beijing on January 7, 2020.

The 'China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award', for the year 2020 is being conferred upon Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman in recognition of his monumental contributions in the field of chemistry, according to official sources in Pakistan Embassy Beijing here on Sunday.

This top international award has previously been given to several leading scientists of the world including the Nobel Laureates, Dr.

Carlo Rubbia (Nobel prize in physics, 1984) and Dr. Zhores I. Alferov (Nobel Prize in physics, 2000). Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman is the most decorated scientist of Pakistan having won 4 Civil Awards including Tamgha- i Imtiaz , Sitara I Imtiaz Hilal I Imtiaz and the highest national award Nishan-I-Imtiaz.

He has over 1250 international publications including 341 books published in USA and Europe.

China and Malaysia have established major research Centers in his name in recognition of his international eminence.

