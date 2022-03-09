UrduPoint.com

Professional Forecasters Keep Singapore's 2022 GDP Growth Forecast At 4 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Professional forecasters keep Singapore's 2022 GDP growth forecast at 4 pct

SINGAPORE, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Singapore's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to expand by 4 percent in 2022, according to economists and analysts in the Survey of Professional Forecasters, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced in a report on Wednesday.

The figure is unchanged from the previous survey report released by the MAS last December.

In the current survey, the respondents expect the economy to grow by 3.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the GDP grew by 6.

1 percent year on year.

As for inflation, the respondents forecast that Singapore's Consumer price Index for all items (CPI-All Items) would grow by 3.6 percent in the whole of 2022, and the MAS core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, would come in at 2.7 percent.

The economists and analysts forecast that Singapore's GDP would grow by 3 percent in 2023, when both the CPI-All Items inflation and the MAS core inflation are expected to come in at 2.4 percent.

