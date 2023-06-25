Profile: Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :-- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene will pay an official visit to China from June 26th to July 1st and attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum.

Oyun-Erdene, 42, graduated from the Bers College of Mongolia in 2001, majoring in journalism, studied law at the Law school of the National University of Mongolia in 2008, and obtained a Master's degree in public administration from Harvard University in the United States in 2015.

Since 2016, he has been elected twice as a member of the State Great Khural (parliament). He has successively served as the chairman of the Youth Union of the Mongolian People's Party, secretary and acting secretary general of the People's Party, and chief of the Cabinet's Secretariat.

He became the prime minister of Mongolia in January 2021, assumed the position of acting chairman of the People's Party in June of the same year, and became the chairman of the party in December.