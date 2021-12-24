Profits of Chinese SOEs surge 40.2 pct in Jan.-Nov.

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):The combined profits of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) surged 40.2 percent year on year to over 4.14 trillion Yuan (about 650.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The SOEs saw their operating revenue rise 21.4 percent from a year earlier to 67.34 trillion yuan during the period, according to the Ministry of Finance.