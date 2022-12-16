UrduPoint.com

Progress In China-US Audit Oversight Cooperation Welcome: CSRC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Progress in China-US audit oversight cooperation welcome: CSRC

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :China welcomes the latest progress made in China-U.S. audit oversight cooperation, the country's top securities regulator said on Friday.

On Dec 15 local time, the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight board (PCAOB) confirmed that it was able to completely inspect and investigate the accounting firms headquartered in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong in 2022, and thus vacating its relevant determinations made in 2021.

"We welcome the PCAOB's decision to vacate its previous determinations based on professional and regulatory considerations," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

The CSRC said it has always been committed to resolving cross-border audit oversight issues via a regulatory cooperation mechanism.

On Aug. 26, the CSRC, China's finance ministry, and the PCAOB signed an agreement for audit oversight cooperation to bring the inspection and investigation of accounting firms under a bilateral cooperation framework.

The practice has proven that "a practical path for cooperation that accommodates the legal and regulatory requirements in both jurisdictions" can certainly be found, as long as both sides work together with mutual respect, professionalism, and pragmatism, the statement said.

The CSRC said it looks forward to building on previous experience and carrying out audit oversight cooperation with U.S. counterparts in the years to come with enhanced mutual respect and trust, thus establishing long-term and sustainable cooperation arrangements that will enhance the stability and predictability of international regulatory environment and better protect global investors, the CRSC added.

Related Topics

China Company Hong Kong Progress Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

11 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

12 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

12 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.