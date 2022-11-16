'Projectile' hits tanker off Oman coast: shipping company

(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A "projectile" has hit a tanker carrying gas oil off the coast of Oman, the Singapore-based shipping company that operates the vessel said Wednesday.

The Pacific Zircon was "hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman ... on 15 November," the Eastern Pacific Shipping company said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of casualties or any leakage of the cargo.

"There is some minor damage to the vessel's hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress," it said.

The Bahrain-based United States Fifth Fleet said it was "aware of the incident".

UK Maritime Trade Operations, a British monitor, also said it knew of the incident.

It was not immediately clear who launched the projectile.

Heightened tensions between arch foes Washington and Tehran in recent years have involved attacks on tankers in Gulf waters that are vital to world fuel supplies.

The area has also seen naval incidents between the two countries, including in August, when Washington said it prevented an Iranian ship from capturing a US maritime drone in the Gulf.