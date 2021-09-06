UrduPoint.com

Projects Worth 7.6 Bln USD Inked At Forum At Low-carbon Development

Mon 06th September 2021

TAIYUAN, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Twenty-three major projects worth 49.15 billion Yuan (about 7.6 billion U.S. Dollars) were signed at an international forum on energy and low-carbon development held from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4 in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province.

According to the organizer, the deals covering advanced equipment manufacturing, new-generation information technology, new energy, energy conservation and environmental protection, bio-medicine, and other industrial fields include four framework cooperation agreements and 19 investment projects.

About 300 guests from home and abroad attended the two-day event, including foreign politicians, officials from United Nations agencies and international organizations, foreign ambassadors to China, and heads of leading global energy enterprises.

Approved by the State Council in 2016 as a national forum with an international element, the event has been held four times.

