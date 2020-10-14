UrduPoint.com
Projects Worth Billions Signed At Digital China Summit

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Projects worth billions signed at Digital China Summit

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A total of 426 projects in the digital sector involving a total investment of 331.6 billion Yuan (about 49 billion U.S. Dollars) were signed at this year's Digital China Summit.

The projects cover fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G, industrial internet, and blockchain, said Zhao Long, vice governor of Fujian Province, where the summit was held.

The investment will promote the industrialization of the digital sector and digitalization of the industrial sector, Zhao said at the closing ceremony of the summit on Wednesday.

China on Monday opened the 3rd Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, capital of Fujian, to shed light on the country's achievements in applying digital technologies to promote economic and social development and aid the battle against COVID-19.

More than 200 companies displayed their products at the event, which included forums and an expo. There were nearly 100,000 visitors despite restrictions imposed as part of anti-virus measures, according to Zhao.

