Projects Worth Over 68 Bln USD To Be Inked At Commodity, Trade Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A total of 273 intent projects will be signed during the ongoing 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo, which opened in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Thursday.

The projects, amounting to more than 493.2 billion Yuan (about 68.49 billion U.S. Dollars), marked an increase of 1.

52 times compared to the total value of projects signed at the expo's 2021 edition, according to the organizers of the event.

The projects cover various fields, including new energy and new materials, equipment manufacturing, trade logistics and cultural tourism.

This year's expo, which will last until Aug. 21, covers an exhibition area of 70,000 square meters. It has attracted over 1,300 businesses from 40 countries and regions, including 25 of the world's top 500 companies.

