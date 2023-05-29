WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A leading Kashmiri advocacy organization has extended "sincerest" congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as the President of Turkiye.

"I would like you to know that the best wishes of Americans of Kashmiri origin are with you," Dr.

Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, a Washington-based advocacy group, said in a statement., He said that President Erdogan has given voice to all the voiceless people, including those of Palestine, Kashmir and Rohingya Muslims "The nation of Kashmir is heartened to learn about the statements you made at various occasions not only domestically and regionally but also internationally," Fai added.