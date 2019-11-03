Prominent Kashmiri advocacy group demands India rescind its 'illegal' annexation of Jammu & Kashmir

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), a Washington-based body dedicated to highlighting the Kashmir issue internationally, has condemned India's continued brutal repression in Occupied Kashmir and it's refusal to reverse the unilateral decision to abolish the autonomous status of the disputed territory.

We reject the capricious and undemocratic decision of the Indian government to arbitrarily dismember and break up the State into three separate regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, and after abolishing the elected legislative bodies and rule them by bureaucratic fiat from New Delhi as the so-called union territories, a statement issued by WKAF said.

"It is the flagrant violation of India's obligations of the international law," the statement said, and called on New Delhi to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The WKAF, it said stands with he people of Jammu and Kashmir "facing the inhumane conditions created by the Indian administration's lockdown, communication black out, mass arrests, torture of detainees, restriction of freedom of speech and peaceful assembly." The world is horrified to watch almost a million Indian military and paramilitary forces deployed in the State, especially in densely populated urban and rural areas, using live ammunition, pellet guns, torture and other forms of State sanctioned violence against men, women and children living in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Indian government must immediately reinstate Article 370 and Article 35-A o(of the Indian Constitution) , restore political and administrative unity of the three regions of the State and end all the draconian laws under which civil liberties have been abolished and create a conducive atmosphere to enable the people of Kashmir to exercise their internationally mandate right to self-determination.

"We demand immediate and complete restoration of all basic human rights, including freedom of movement, assembly and speech, and access to all forms of communication," the statement said.

"We also demand release of all political prisoners. And bring all the Kashmiri youth who have been kidnapped oft of state and lodged in prisons across India with little access to their families." "Despite claiming to be the largest democracy, Indiaâ€™s policy towards Kashmir has been uniformly colonial, brutal, deceitful and undemocratic. While India, initially, explicitly accepted the Security Council resolutions mandating a free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir under the auspices of the United Nations, it soon reneged on its own obligation realizing that the people of Kashmir would vote against India in an unfettered plebiscite.

"The WKAF appeals to the international community to use its diplomatic, moral and economic leverage with India to restore fulfill its commitment of the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir according to the United Nations Security Council Resolutions of 1948 and 1949.

"We believe that a just and lasting settlement of the dispute is possible only through negotiations of all parties concerned, i.e., the genuine leadership of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Governments of India and Pakistan under direct supervision of the United Nations."