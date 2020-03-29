Prominent Kashmiri body urges 'impartial' probe into recent attack on Kabul Gurudwara

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), a Washington-based advocacy organization, has urged the Afghan government to hold an "impartial" inquiry with assistance from relevant international agencies into the recent terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul and hold the perpetrators accountable.

At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed the Karte Parwan Sikh Gurudwara in Afghan capital's Shor Bazar area on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.

In a statement, WKAF voiced its outrage over the attack, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to the bereaved families and friends.

"We ask that the Afghanistan government set-up an impartial Commission to investigate this heinous crime and bring the culprits to justice," the statement said, while accusing the Indian intelligence agencies and their collaborators in the Afghan intelligence network of having a hand in the incident.

"The WKAF expresses its solidarity with our global Sikh community at this moment of tragedy."