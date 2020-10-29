Promoted Benevento, Crotone crash out of Italian Cup

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Promoted Benevento and Crotone were the only two top flight clubs to crash out of the Italian Cup after third round matches which concluded on Wednesday.

Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento fell 4-2 to Serie B leaders Empoli, with Crotone losing a penalty shootout against SPAL after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

The top eight teams in Serie A last season, including champions Juventus and runners-up Inter Milan, will join the competition at the last 16 stage in January.

Ten other top-flight teams are still in the running with the fourth round taking place late November.