UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Promoted Benevento, Crotone Crash Out Of Italian Cup

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Promoted Benevento, Crotone crash out of Italian Cup

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Promoted Benevento and Crotone were the only two top flight clubs to crash out of the Italian Cup after third round matches which concluded on Wednesday.

Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento fell 4-2 to Serie B leaders Empoli, with Crotone losing a penalty shootout against SPAL after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

The top eight teams in Serie A last season, including champions Juventus and runners-up Inter Milan, will join the competition at the last 16 stage in January.

Ten other top-flight teams are still in the running with the fourth round taking place late November.

Related Topics

Crotone Benevento January November Top Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

2 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

3 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

3 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.