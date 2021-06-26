UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Promoted Salernitana Seek Buyer To Play In Serie A

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Promoted Salernitana seek buyer to play in Serie A

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana announced Saturday they are are seeking a buyer to allow them to take their place in the Italian top flight next season.

According to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rules two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division.

And the club based in Salerno, south of Naples, is co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito.

Salernitana clinched a top flight place after finishing second in Serie B.

To play a third Serie A season in their history, and first since 1998-1999, the club were given a month to meet FIGC rules.

That deadline expired on Saturday and Salernitana immediately announced that club shares have been placed in an independent trust, responsible for finding a buyer within six months.

According to reports, a middle East consortium, the Bin Zayed Group, which in the past tried to buy English club Newcastle, made an offer of 60 million Euros ($71.6 million) to the club owners during the week.

Related Topics

Football Newcastle Salerno Naples Buy Same Middle East Top Million

Recent Stories

FTA urges registrants to take advantage of penalty ..

9 minutes ago

Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double pr ..

24 minutes ago

Germany's Mueller declares himself fit for England ..

32 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

34 minutes ago

Ehsaas Survey 95% complete nationwide, registratio ..

34 minutes ago

Ganges exposes India's Covid graves

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.