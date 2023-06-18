UrduPoint.com

Promotion Event On China Int'l Import Expo Debuts In Iceland

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Promotion event on China Int'l Import Expo debuts in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :China International Import Expo (CIIE) overseas promotion activities came to Iceland for the first time on Friday. Representatives from government organizations of both China and Iceland, as well as local business figures, participated in the event held in Reykjavik, expressing their anticipation for the upcoming sixth CIIE.

Chinese Ambassador to Iceland He Rulong stated that in recent years, the Icelandic government and businesses have attached great importance to and actively participated in the CIIE. Over 40 Icelandic companies have attended the expo in China, and it is believed that the CIIE will provide significant opportunities for Icelandic enterprises to enter the Chinese market and expand their exports to China. He welcomed Icelandic businesses to share China's development dividends.

Related Topics

Exports Import Business China Iceland Market Event From Government Share

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

24 minutes ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report o ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report on &#039;Dubai’s Venture Capi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

2 hours ago
 Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs ..

Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs, major strides towards UAE’ ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ..

TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ‘People&#039;s Relations as ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.