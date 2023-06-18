REYKJAVIK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :China International Import Expo (CIIE) overseas promotion activities came to Iceland for the first time on Friday. Representatives from government organizations of both China and Iceland, as well as local business figures, participated in the event held in Reykjavik, expressing their anticipation for the upcoming sixth CIIE.

Chinese Ambassador to Iceland He Rulong stated that in recent years, the Icelandic government and businesses have attached great importance to and actively participated in the CIIE. Over 40 Icelandic companies have attended the expo in China, and it is believed that the CIIE will provide significant opportunities for Icelandic enterprises to enter the Chinese market and expand their exports to China. He welcomed Icelandic businesses to share China's development dividends.