UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Construction Sector Top Priority: PM

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Promotion of construction sector top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said promotion of the construction sector especially progress in building of affordable and low cost housing was the top priority of the government.

He was chairing a meeting to review the prices and demand and supply of essential items of daily use and construction material.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The participants considered the situation regarding demand and supply and prices of edible oil, cement, steel and other items.

The prime minister directed that all possible steps should be taken to ensure supply of raw material used in the construction sector. He instructed that the supply of basic items like edible oil according to demand and the stability of prices should also be ensured.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Oil Progress Ali Haider All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation suppo ..

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation support in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

1 hour ago
 80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have ..

80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have been modernised: Putin

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

1 hour ago
 21 dead in weekend attacks in northwest Nigeria

21 dead in weekend attacks in northwest Nigeria

3 minutes ago
 AIG meets 6-year-old AIDS patient girl, praises he ..

AIG meets 6-year-old AIDS patient girl, praises her abilities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.