Saudia Arabia Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet's Mosque has made available Braille-system Quran copies for the blind, it was reported today.

The report said that as many as Braille-system 65 copies of the holy Quran and 39 Islamic books have been displayed in prayer areas specialized to persons with blindness.

Quran copies printed in Braille, a special writing system for the visually impaired, are designed to help the blind to access the pages and chapters of the holy book quickly and easily, the report said.

According to the new system, fixed Braille characters are converted into animated ones so that they are formed electronically according to the verses of the Quran and Arabic letters based on the version of Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah-based King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Quran.