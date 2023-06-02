MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah has received over 200 million worshipers during the current Islamic year.

During the period between Muharram, the first month of the Hijri Calendar, and the beginning of Dhul Qadah, the eleventh month, over 200 million worshipers were provided with the best services so that they could perform their worship easily, Arab news quoting the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques reported.

That number is set to increase dramatically in a month's time as the Kingdom hosts Muslims from all around the world during the upcoming Hajj period.

It will be the first major pilgrimage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to take place at full capacity and with no age restrictions.