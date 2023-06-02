UrduPoint.com

Prophet's Mosque Received Over 200 Million Worshipers During Current Islamic Year

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Prophet's Mosque received over 200 million worshipers during current Islamic year

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah has received over 200 million worshipers during the current Islamic year.

During the period between Muharram, the first month of the Hijri Calendar, and the beginning of Dhul Qadah, the eleventh month, over 200 million worshipers were provided with the best services so that they could perform their worship easily, Arab news quoting the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques reported.

That number is set to increase dramatically in a month's time as the Kingdom hosts Muslims from all around the world during the upcoming Hajj period.

It will be the first major pilgrimage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to take place at full capacity and with no age restrictions.

Related Topics

World Hajj Mosque Muslim All From Best Million Arab Muharram

Recent Stories

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

8 minutes ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

23 minutes ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

31 minutes ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

31 minutes ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

31 minutes ago
 Governor for taking action against illegal connect ..

Governor for taking action against illegal connection, compressors to ensure gas ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.