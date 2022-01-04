Cairo, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Egypt's prosecution ordered the release of Egyptian-Palestinian activist Ramy Shaath on Monday after almost two and a half years in detention, a judiciary source told AFP.

The source said that Shaath,the son of veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Shaath, "has been released by the prosecution".

There were no further details.

French President Emmanuel Macron had called for his release in a news conference in Paris with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi