Prosecutor asks for corruption charges against Mauritanian ex-president Aziz

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A state prosecutor in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott on Thursday requested corruption charges against former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, and about ten other senior figures, his office said.

The prosecutor also asked that Aziz, one of his sons-in-law, two former prime ministers, five former government ministers and four businessmen be placed under judicial supervision.

A judge in the vast Saharan country is due to decide on the request later Thursday.