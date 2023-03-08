UrduPoint.com

Prosecutor Probes Peru President Over Protester Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Lima, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Peru President Dina Boluarte was on Tuesday questioned by a prosecutor investigating the deaths of anti-government protesters, amid accusations by rights groups that security forces used excessive and lethal force.

Peru has been embroiled in a political crisis since Boluarte's predecessor Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested on December 7, charged with rebellion for trying to dissolve congress and rule by decree.

At least 54 people have been killed and more than 600 injured in clashes between security forces and protesters who support Castillo.

Boluarte, 60, was questioned for almost an hour and a half by attorney general Patricia Benavides.

In a Twitter post, the presidency said Boluarte had "provided statements related to the investigation." Castillo, 53, appeared in court on Tuesday in a separate hearing following a request by the public prosecutor to extend his 18-month pre-trial detention to 36 months.

Prosecutors want to add charges of "criminal organization, collusion and influence trafficking" to that of rebellion that has already been levied against Castillo.

"I strongly and categorically deny being responsible for and part of a criminal network," said Castillo in the virtual hearing.

"The only crime I committed was serving my country as president of the republic," added the former president, who said he felt "kidnapped." Earlier in the day, the public prosecutor's office said Boluarte had been called to give evidence relating to "the case of the civilian deaths that occurred during social mobilizations from December 2022 to January 2023." Prosecutors opened an investigation in January against Boluarte, who is accused of "genocide, aggravated homicide and serious injury" against anti-government demonstrators.

Protesters have been demanding Boluarte's resignation, the dissolution of congress, immediate elections and a new constitution.

Several other ministers have also been targeted by the investigation.

Even if Boluarte faces a concrete charge, as president, she could not face a court until her mandate ends in 2026.

