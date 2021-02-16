UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosecutor Seeks $13,000 Fine In Navalny Defamation Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Prosecutor seeks $13,000 fine in Navalny defamation case

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A Russian prosecutor on Tuesday asked a Moscow court to fine opposition figure Alexei Navalny 950,000 rubles ($13,000/10,600 Euros) for allegedly defaming a 94-year-old veteran.

The prosecution also asked for a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence Navalny received in 2014 to be converted into real jail time as the alleged defamation occurred during the suspended sentence.

Another Moscow court earlier this month already converted the suspended sentence to jail time over Navalny allegedly violating the terms of the suspended sentence while recovering from a poisoning attack in Germany.

A Moscow district court was on Tuesday hearing the final arguments in the defamation case against Navalny, who referred to the World War II veteran and others who appeared in a pro-Kremlin video as "traitors".

Navalny took part in the hearing from inside a glass cage for defendants. Wearing a blue hoodie, the 44-year-old anti-graft campaigner frequently smiled and paced inside the glass cell, an AFP journalist reported.

His lawyer Olga Mikhailova insisted the charges were "contrived and arbitrary".

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Moscow Russia Jail Fine Germany World War From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Iranian Armed Forces, IRGC Welcome Russian Naval U ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand-Australia row erupts over 'terrorist' ..

4 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Addressing 'Historic Wrong' by Ret ..

4 minutes ago

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

35 minutes ago

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt ..

8 minutes ago

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down an ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.