Prosecutor seeks five-and-a-half year sentence for blood doping doctor

Munich, Germany, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The German prosecutor on Friday recommended that Dr Mark Schmidt, the main defendant in the "Aderlass" blood-doping trial, receive a five-and-half-year prison sentence.

Prosecutor Kai Graeber also called for Schmidt to be suspended from practising medicine for five years.

The German doctor is accused of masterminding a vast international blood doping network dismantled in February 2019 as part of the "Aderlass" operation. He is being tried in Munich with four of his alleged accomplices.

The case broke in February 2019, when Austrian police carried out a spectacular raid on the Nordic World Skiing Championships in the Austrian Tyrol.

The investigation initially identified 23 doped athletes, mainly cross-country skiers and cyclists. The trial did not reveal any further Names.

The court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict next Friday.