UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosecutors Call For 15-year Sentence For Russian Euro Hooligan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Prosecutors call for 15-year sentence for Russian Euro hooligan

AixenProvence, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :French prosecutors on Friday called for a 15-year prison sentence for one of two Russian men accused of beating an English supporter during Euro 2016, an attack that left him with brain injuries.

One prosecutor, Christophe Raffin, asked for the "legal maximum... between 14 and 15 years" for Pavel Kossov, who is accused of throwing the first punch at 55-year-old Andrew Bache.

Bache was injured in the violence that broke out before England played Russia in the southern French port city of Marseille on June 11, 2016.

The second Russian on trial in Aix-en-Provence, Mikhail Ivkine, stands accused of throwing a chair at the victim, with prosecutors asking for a potential suspended sentence of up to five years.

He has claimed he was defending himself.

"No, it wasn't legitimate self-defence, it was illegitimate use of force against Andrew Bache," Raffin said of the violence.

The prosecution says the Russians were part of a group of about 150 men, many with martial arts training, who wrought havoc in Marseille.

Bache, from Portsmouth in southern England, has no memory of the events and is too frail to attend the trial.

His son Harry, who nurses his father, is representing him in court.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Russia Aix-en-Provence Marseille Portsmouth Euro June 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

24 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

40 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

40 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

1 hour ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

1 hour ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.