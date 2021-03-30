UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prosecutors Call For Ikea France To Be Fined For Spying On Staff

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Prosecutors call for Ikea France to be fined for spying on staff

Versailles, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Prosecutors on Tuesday asked for the French branch of Ikea to be fined two million Euros ($2.35 million) for allegedly spying on hundreds of its employees, at a trial involving several former senior executives.

The prosecutors also called for a prison term for a former CEO for his role in the alleged elaborate system run by the Swedish flatpack furniture giant's French subsidiary to illegally keep tabs on staff and job applicants using private detectives and police officers.

The requested fine is just over half the maximum sum allowed under French law and represents a fraction of the group's annual profits, which totalled 1.5 billion euros (1.8 billion Dollars) last year.

Ikea France is being prosecuted as a corporate entity along with several of its former executives in Versailles, southwest of Paris.

The charges include illegally gathering personal information, receiving illegally gathered personal information, and violating professional confidentiality, some of which carry a maximum prison term of 10 years.

Prosecutors say Ikea France collected details on hundreds of existing and prospective staff, including confidential information about criminal records.

Prosecutor Pamela Tabardel on Tuesday told a masked audience in the packed courtroom: "Even if you do nothing, you are watched," quoting former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden who revealed mass digital spying by US agencies.

"What's at stake here is the protection of our private lives against a threat, the threat of mass surveillance," she said.

Ikea arrived in France with the image of a company with humanist values driven by the "desire to bring comfort to homes for a lower price", Tabardel said, adding she believed the retailing giant had disappointed the public which she said explained the media's keen interest in the case.

The court is investigating Ikea's practices between 2009 and 2012, but prosecutors say they started nearly a decade earlier.

Last week, the former chief executive of Ikea's French operations, Jean-Louis Baillot, denied any role in the alleged scheme.

But the prosecutor asked the court to hand him a three-year prison sentence of which she said he should serve one, saying she had trouble believing his claim that he signed off on invoices without checking what they were for.

According to court documents seen by AFP, the combined annual bill of private investigators could run up to 600,000 euros.

The prosecutor recommended that two other top Ikea managers, former CEO Stefan Vanoverbeke and former human resources director Claire Hery, be acquitted for lack of proof.

"The evidence is insufficient, but we are not fooled," Tabardel said.

Founded in 1943, Swedish multinational Ikea is famous for its ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories which are sold in around 400 stores worldwide.

Related Topics

Police France Company Fine Job Versailles Paris Price Criminals Media Top Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

1 hour ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

1 hour ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

1 hour ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.