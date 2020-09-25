Prosecutors Open Terror Inquiry Into Paris Knife Attack
Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM
Paris, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :France's anti-terror prosecutors office said Friday that they had opened an inquiry into the knife attack near the former offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris, which left two people seriously injured.
The suspected attacker, who has been arrested, will be questioned over "attempted murder related to terrorism" and "conspiracy with terrorists," the office said.