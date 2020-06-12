UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Question Italy PM Over Handling Of Virus Crisis

Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Prosecutors questioned the Italian prime minister and two ministers on Friday over their handling of the coronavirus crisis, in an investigation into whether more should have been done to save lives.

Italy is among the hardest hit countries in the world by the coronavirus -- with more than 34,000 deaths -- and was one of the first to grapple with a major outbreak outside of China.

The government imposed a national lockdown on March 10, but prosecutors in the hard-hit region of Lombardy have launched an investigation into whether the towns of Nembro and Alzano should have been quarantined sooner.

Chief prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota and her team questioned Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte along with Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on the issue on Friday, the prime minister's office said.

Rota told reporters the questioning in the prime minister's office occurred "in a relaxed atmosphere of institutional cooperation", without elaborating.

Health experts and relatives of some of the deceased say had the area been quarantined many lives would have been saved.

Rota's team has already met with senior officials in Lombardy, who say it was up to Rome to decide whether certain areas should be shut.

Conte has said that regions had full discretion to close certain areas where the virus had begun to flare in late February and early March.

"If Lombardy had wanted to, it could have made Alzano and Nembro red zones," he has said.

