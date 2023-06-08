UrduPoint.com

Prosecutors Tell Trump Lawyers He Is Target Of Classified Docs Probe: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :US prosecutors have told Donald Trump's lawyers that he is the target of a probe into his handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency, in a sign he might be indicted, US media reported Wednesday night.

The notice came from the office of special counsel Jack Smith, The New York Times, CNN and other news outlets said, and gives the clearest sign yet that prosecutors are moving closer to charging the former president, who is seeking a return to the White House in 2024.

The Times, citing "two people familiar with the matter", said it was not clear when Trump's team had been told he was the subject of the investigation.

Special counsel Smith, named by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been looking into a cache of classified documents that Trump had stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the White House.

The FBI carted away some 11,000 papers after serving a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August, and Trump could face obstruction-of-justice charges after spending months resisting efforts to recover the trove.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

