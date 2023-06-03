UrduPoint.com

Prosthetic Limbs Center Provided Services To 216 Beneficiaries In Marib In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Prosthetic Limbs center provided services to 216 beneficiaries in Marib in April

Marib, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center project in Marib Governorate provided various medical services in April 2023 to 216 Yemenis who had lost their limbs, with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

The center has so far helped 728 Yemenis, 73% men and 27% women; displaced persons constituted 81% and residents 19% of the total number of beneficiaries. The prostheses were manufactured and mounted, and 60 patients underwent rehabilitation through physiotherapy; 156 patients were given specialized consultations.

All this is an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom, via KSrelief, to enhance the capabilities of the health sector and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Related Topics

Marib April

Recent Stories

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

28 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

33 minutes ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

3 hours ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.