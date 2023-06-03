Prosthetic Limbs center provided services to 216 beneficiaries in Marib in April

(@FahadShabbir)

Marib, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center project in Marib Governorate provided various medical services in April 2023 to 216 Yemenis who had lost their limbs, with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

The center has so far helped 728 Yemenis, 73% men and 27% women; displaced persons constituted 81% and residents 19% of the total number of beneficiaries. The prostheses were manufactured and mounted, and 60 patients underwent rehabilitation through physiotherapy; 156 patients were given specialized consultations.

All this is an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom, via KSrelief, to enhance the capabilities of the health sector and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.