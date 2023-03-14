UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Civilians In Quake-hit Syria Remains An Illusion, Says UN

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Protection of civilians in quake-hit Syria remains an illusion, says UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Top United Nations rights investigators appointed by the Human Rights Council on Monday delivered a highly critical assessment of the role of the Syrian Government and the international community including the UN, in getting help to communities in the country's northwest, hit by the last month's deadly earthquakes.

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria pointed to "failures that hindered the delivery of urgent and lifesaving aid" to the largely opposition-held northwest region, in the days after the February 6 quakes.

Humanitarian assessments point to more than 7,000 people killed in Syria by the natural disaster.

At a press conference in Geneva, chairperson of the inquiry, Paulo Pinheiro, backed calls for a probe into alleged delays in getting aid and rescue equipment to those affected.

The people of Syria had "a right to the truth", the veteran rights experts insisted, adding that it was also in the interests of "international good practice" so that mistakes could be identified and avoided in the future.

"They have the right to know what exactly happened for not receiving (help) immediately," he said, adding that Syrian people in the affected areas remained "completely appalled by this incapacity of the international organizations to come to their support and aid" because three days after the disaster "a lot of people could survive if there was a fast, immediate reaction of the international community and the United Nations".

According to the Commission of Inquiry's latest report into the Syrian crisis, parties to the 12-year-old conflict continued to commit "widespread human rights violations and abuses" in the months leading up to the earthquake tragedy.

Hostilities even continued in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, the Commission said, "even in the very areas devastated by the earthquakes. These include last week's reported Israeli attack on Aleppo international airport, a conduit for humanitarian aid.

" Highlighting the delays in securing international aid access from Türkiye to the stricken northwest, the Commission of Inquiry report noted that the Syrian Government required "a full week to consent to life-saving cross-border aid access".

Cross-line aid deliveries were also "impeded" by the government and the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), the independent investigators said, adding that the non-state armed group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) in northwest Syria also "refused cross-line aid from Damascus".

With entire communities in Syria's northwest destroyed by the last month's "exceptional" disaster, Commissioner Hanny Megally explained how they had pleaded for assistance.

"People were saying, 'We need heavy equipment, we need search teams with dogs, people are still alive under the rubble. Where's the UN, where's the international community to help us?' And they could see not far away the same earthquake, lots of international assistance being provided on the Turkish side of the border whereas they're all waiting for something that did not transpire." It is estimated that five million people require basic shelter and non-food assistance in the Syrian part of the earthquake zone. Already before the February 6 earthquakes, more than 15 million Syrians - more than at any point since the start of the conflict - needed humanitarian assistance.

Although there were "many acts of heroism amid the suffering" after the earthquake, Commissioner Paulo Pinheiro insisted that the Syrian people "in the most dire need" had been failed by their government, the international community, and the UN.

"Syrians now need a comprehensive ceasefire that is fully respected, for civilians - including aid workers - to be safe," he said, before adding that the Commission of Inquiry was now investigating fresh attacks "including last week's reported Israeli attack on Aleppo international airport, a conduit for humanitarian aid".

Related Topics

Attack Earthquake Army United Nations Syria Damascus Pinheiro Geneva Aleppo Same February Border National University All From Government Top Million Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

7 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

9 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

9 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

9 hours ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

9 hours ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.