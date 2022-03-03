BEIJING, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :China has integrated the all-around protection of the rights of people with disabilities, including the right to participate in sports activities, in its laws and national development strategies, said Chinese officials at a Thursday press conference.

The press conference was held to introduce a newly-released white paper on the development of parasports in China.

Liu Guoyong, deputy head of the General Administration of Sport of China, told the press conference that the administration and the China Disabled Persons' Federation have jointly released two documents, which integrate the development of rehabilitation, sports and fitness activities for the disabled into China's national strategies of Fitness-for-All.

Liu added that these efforts ensure that people with disabilities have equal rights to enjoy sports as others.

China is also working to boost disabled people's accessibility in areas such as employment and education, and has consolidated its efforts by stepping up legislation and rolling out comprehensive development plans, said Guo Liqun, a spokesperson with the disabled persons' federation.

For example, the building of a barrier-free environment in China is carried out in accordance with relevant regulations such as the Law on the Protection of Disabled Persons. It is also included in the country's Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, Guo added.

With the guidance provided by these documents, China has been advancing the building of a barrier-free environment in sectors including infrastructure, transportation and digital services, as well as on campuses and at workplaces, Guo said.