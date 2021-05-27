Protection of endangered Chinese crocodile lizard pans out

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-- Summer has returned to southern China, bringing with it abundant sunshine and rich rainfall, waking up the spirit of Chinese crocodile lizards in the Luokeng nature reserve in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province.

"After more than four months of hibernation, it is time for the rare reptile to mate and breed," said Liu Haiyang, a researcher who has been studying Chinese crocodile lizards for more than six years.

Endemic to southern China and Vietnam, the ancient reptile, as old as the dinosaur, mainly lives in subtropical forests near freshwater ponds and slow-moving streams. The lizard gets its name from its muscular body and tail that resemble that of a crocodile.

The semiaquatic creature spends most of its time in humid and cool places, said Liu, adding that the lizard prefers lush vegetation, especially trees with branches overhanging streams, that can provide shelter and protection.

The colorful species was listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species and is under first-class national protection.

"The lizards are the last surviving species of their genus and family, which date back more than 100 million years, so they merit further protection to maintain biodiversity," said He Nan, a senior researcher in the nature reserve.

Luokeng nature reserve has established three stations with more than 60 personnel responsible for protecting the lizards' habitat.