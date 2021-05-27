UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection Of Endangered Chinese Crocodile Lizard Pans Out

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Protection of endangered Chinese crocodile lizard pans out

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-- Summer has returned to southern China, bringing with it abundant sunshine and rich rainfall, waking up the spirit of Chinese crocodile lizards in the Luokeng nature reserve in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province.

"After more than four months of hibernation, it is time for the rare reptile to mate and breed," said Liu Haiyang, a researcher who has been studying Chinese crocodile lizards for more than six years.

Endemic to southern China and Vietnam, the ancient reptile, as old as the dinosaur, mainly lives in subtropical forests near freshwater ponds and slow-moving streams. The lizard gets its name from its muscular body and tail that resemble that of a crocodile.

The semiaquatic creature spends most of its time in humid and cool places, said Liu, adding that the lizard prefers lush vegetation, especially trees with branches overhanging streams, that can provide shelter and protection.

The colorful species was listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species and is under first-class national protection.

"The lizards are the last surviving species of their genus and family, which date back more than 100 million years, so they merit further protection to maintain biodiversity," said He Nan, a senior researcher in the nature reserve.

Luokeng nature reserve has established three stations with more than 60 personnel responsible for protecting the lizards' habitat.

Related Topics

China Threatened Shaoguan Nan Vietnam Family From Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

32 minutes ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

60 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.