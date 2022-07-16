(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reiterated that the protection of minorities and their welfare were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister was talking to Ramesh Singh Arora, a member of Punjab provincial assembly, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.